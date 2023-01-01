Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Drones > Drone - Camera

Code Black Drone with HD Camera

Our #1 Best-Selling Drone -- Meet the Dark Night of the Sky!

The Code Black is our top-selling drone of all time--and for good reason. This powerful, palm-size drone is not only insanely fun to fly, but can capture some serious video footage from up above. With a flight time of about 10 minutes and an ultra-smooth ride, it’s a great introductory drone for anyone looking to dominate the sky. This exclusive offer can't be found anywhere else on the web, so be sure to snag this great price before it flies away!

  • Ready-to-fly out of the box
  • 6-axis flight control system for an extremely stable flight
  • 4-way flip (left, right, forward, backward) capabilities
  • Beginner & expert flight modes
  • Built-in quality HD camera

Details & Requirements

  • Material: plastic, alloy
  • Channels: 4
  • Battery: 3.7V 380 mAh
  • Remote control battery: 4 x AAA (not included)
  • Main rotor diameter: 2.17"/ 55 mm
  • Recommended ages: 14+
  • Flight time: 7 mins
  • Charging time: 30 - 40 minutes
  • Frequency: 2.4GHz
  • Camera: 2.0MP, HD 720p (1280×720), records onto micro SDHC card
  • Color: matte black
  • Dimensions: (3.25"L x 3.25"W x 1.25"H) (95.3mm)
  • Packaged weight: 1.11 lb
Includes:
  • 1 matte black quadcopters w/ HD camera (includes battery for drone only)
  • 1 remote control
  • 1 USB charger
  • 4 rotors
  • Attachable blade protector, found underneath box insert
  • U-wrench
  • 1 extra set of blades
  • Please note: controller batteries and micro SDHC card not included

Compatibility

  • 2 AAA batteries required

Terms

  • 30-day manufacturer's guarantee
  • All sales final
  • Recommended for ages 14 & up
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Apr 8 - Apr 11